Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.05 and last traded at C$20.20, with a volume of 8300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.95. The company has a market cap of C$90.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

