Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 329251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.35%.

Silicon Motion Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor producer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

