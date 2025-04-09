Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Trading 5.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.41 and last traded at C$7.39. 98,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 142,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.50 price objective on Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Snowline Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$11.00 price objective on Snowline Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.97.

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

