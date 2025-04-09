Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.4% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 545.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

GOOD traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 500,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.87 million, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

