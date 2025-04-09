Ecopetrol S.A. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5202 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 34.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th.

Ecopetrol has raised its dividend by an average of 155.2% annually over the last three years.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

NYSE EC traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,681,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,403. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

