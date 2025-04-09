Ecopetrol S.A. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5202 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 34.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th.
Ecopetrol has raised its dividend by an average of 155.2% annually over the last three years.
Ecopetrol Stock Performance
NYSE EC traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,681,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,403. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
