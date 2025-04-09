Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 34496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$0.85 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT Properties consist of office properties that are used for the rental of office space leased to corporate clients in urban areas. Its properties portfolio includes office rental properties located in France and Germany.

