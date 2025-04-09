Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,065 ($13.61) and last traded at GBX 1,115 ($14.25), with a volume of 22095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($14.69).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £130.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,342.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,385.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX (3.79) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 69.75%.

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted US smaller and medium-sized companies.

