Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Reduce

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Get Dollar General alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $86.27. 8,115,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,221. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $156.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.