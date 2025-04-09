Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.94 and last traded at $68.06, with a volume of 27354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 7.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $620.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
