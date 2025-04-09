Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.94 and last traded at $68.06, with a volume of 27354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $620.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,444,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,284,000 after acquiring an additional 326,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,961,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,937 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

