Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 1,205,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,583,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OMI

Owens & Minor Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 354,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,540.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,824,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,288,064.81. This trade represents a 3.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,493,412 shares of company stock worth $22,832,558. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,083,000 after buying an additional 78,985 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.