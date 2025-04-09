Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.16. Approximately 3,947,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,593,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

