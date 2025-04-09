Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 489011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

