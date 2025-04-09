Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 489011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.
