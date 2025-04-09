Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.64 and last traded at C$4.83. Approximately 630,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 731,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 9.2 %

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$869.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$162,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$82,800.00. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.