Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.95. 2,723,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,892,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 72.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

