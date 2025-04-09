B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 99,465 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 99,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$376,972.35.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 103,949 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$433,467.33.

On Monday, March 10th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,496 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$333,009.60.

TSE BTO traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.98. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.94.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

