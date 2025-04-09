Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 36,580,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 47,509,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Gfinity Stock Down 13.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Gfinity alerts:

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Gfinity plc will post 20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gfinity

Gfinity Company Profile

In other news, insider David Halley purchased 24,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,440,000 ($1,840,020.44). 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.