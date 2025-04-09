ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,087,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 445,171 shares.The stock last traded at $41.28 and had previously closed at $42.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Stock Up 4.6 %

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 834.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

