BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.28. 1,549,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,975,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. StockNews.com cut BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). BRF had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BRF by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 68,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in BRF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 348,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in BRF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,217,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

