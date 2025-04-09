SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.62 and last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 166335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.