SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.62 and last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 166335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

