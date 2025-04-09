Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 796014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 16.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,580,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after buying an additional 264,334 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 103,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 146,449 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

