Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 130579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECVT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ECVT
Ecovyst Stock Up 11.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 11,312.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,251,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 553,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
About Ecovyst
Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ecovyst
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.