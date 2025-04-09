Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 130579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECVT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $700.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 11,312.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,251,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 553,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

