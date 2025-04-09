Financial Contrast: Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) versus Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Free Report) and Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Q BioMed and Palvella Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Q BioMed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q BioMed N/A N/A N/A Palvella Therapeutics N/A -80.93% -59.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q BioMed and Palvella Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q BioMed $280,000.00 0.05 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Palvella Therapeutics $42.81 million 5.45 -$24.54 million ($12.10) -1.75

Analyst Recommendations

Q BioMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palvella Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Q BioMed and Palvella Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 0.00 Palvella Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13

Palvella Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $44.43, suggesting a potential upside of 109.77%. Given Palvella Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palvella Therapeutics is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Risk & Volatility

Q BioMed has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palvella Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Palvella Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Q BioMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Palvella Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palvella Therapeutics beats Q BioMed on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride Sr-89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain. It is also developing Man-01, that is used for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B, a novel chemotherapeutic for liver cancer. Q BioMed Inc. has a partnership with Mannin Research Inc. for the development of therapeutic drugs to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, glaucoma, kidney diseases, and others. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About Palvella Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in WAYNE, Pa.

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.