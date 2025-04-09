Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 9th (AAV, AC, AFN, AGF.B, ARX, ASH, ASTL, AVNT, AXTA, BANC)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 9th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Get Advantage Energy Ltd alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$12.25. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$12.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$78.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from C$44.00 to C$40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $137.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $313.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$19.70 to C$19.40.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$9.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$10.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price cut by Beacon Securities from C$19.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) was given a C$199.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $488.00 to $401.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$14.80 to C$12.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $623.00 to $532.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from $118.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $116.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) was given a C$17.50 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.25 to C$12.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$143.00 to C$144.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.