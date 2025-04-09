Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 9th (AAV, AC, AFN, AGF.B, ARX, ASH, ASTL, AVNT, AXTA, BANC)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 9th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$12.25. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$12.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$78.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from C$44.00 to C$40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $137.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $313.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$19.70 to C$19.40.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$9.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$10.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price cut by Beacon Securities from C$19.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) was given a C$199.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $488.00 to $401.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$14.80 to C$12.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $623.00 to $532.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from $118.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $116.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) was given a C$17.50 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.25 to C$12.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$143.00 to C$144.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.