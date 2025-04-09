Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX traded up $5.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,083,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,936. Roblox has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,320. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $347,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,244 shares in the company, valued at $21,122,509.56. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,003,666 shares of company stock valued at $64,800,781. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after buying an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,885 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $246,560,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

