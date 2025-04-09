East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.46.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.31. 1,264,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $75,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,444. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $166,590,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,667.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,174,000 after buying an additional 632,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,383,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,269,000 after buying an additional 447,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,052,000 after acquiring an additional 437,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 10,357.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 363,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

