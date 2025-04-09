Cryptocurrency Stocks To Research – April 9th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bit Origin, Cellebrite DI, MoneyLion, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Bitfarms are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares in companies that operate within the digital currency and blockchain technology space. These companies may be involved in activities such as exchanges, mining, or providing blockchain-based services, and their stock performance often correlates with developments in the broader cryptocurrency market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. 23,158,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,086,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. 2,641,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,228. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

NASDAQ BTOG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,750,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944,119. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 263,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Shares of ML traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $84.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.57 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 2,762,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,873. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $209.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 1,980,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,653,889. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

