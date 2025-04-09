Top Blockchain Stocks To Research – April 9th

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to shares of companies that are actively involved in developing, adopting, or facilitating blockchain technology and its applications. These companies might use blockchain to enhance their operational efficiency, offer blockchain-based services, or support the cryptocurrency ecosystem through activities such as mining and trading. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.18. 4,437,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,993,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,245,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,087,850. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 5.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,149,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,414,349. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

See Also