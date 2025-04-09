Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

Shares of FORA traded down C$2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 545,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.05. VerticalScope has a 52 week low of C$4.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.75.

In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total transaction of C$107,270.00. Also, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $259,820. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

