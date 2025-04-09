Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WBS. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Shares of WBS traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. 1,114,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,917. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,228.93. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 228,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7,543.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 154,255 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

