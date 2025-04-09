Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Price Down 1.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $148.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton traded as low as $101.26 and last traded at $105.25. Approximately 3,257,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,648,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.69.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.82.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton
Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
