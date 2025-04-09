Promising 5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 9th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are significantly involved in the development, deployment, or utilization of 5G telecommunications technologies. These companies span various sectors, including network infrastructure, device manufacturing, and semiconductor production, all of which are poised to benefit from the faster speeds, lower latency, and expanded connectivity provided by 5G networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,164,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,105,695. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $102.03.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.00. 8,575,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,197,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $125.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.17.

