Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.65%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of ARTW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 87,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

