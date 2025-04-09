Southwest Airlines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 29,849 call options on the company. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 20,988 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 41.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Melius Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,109,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,756,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

