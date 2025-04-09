Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.03 and last traded at $71.01. 1,567,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,987,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Celestica Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $6,707,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at $67,776,924.18. This trade represents a 9.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 934,381 shares of company stock worth $116,673,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Celestica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Celestica by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

