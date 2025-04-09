Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 476647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

MAU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Canada raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Montage Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 26.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other Montage Gold news, Director David Field sold 93,100 shares of Montage Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total transaction of C$282,093.00. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

