Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $37.30. Approximately 4,507,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,413,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,447.56. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $9,301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,218,365 shares in the company, valued at $534,164,611.50. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,581,969 shares of company stock worth $316,538,582 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

