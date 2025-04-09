Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.30. 2,498,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,932,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 127.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

