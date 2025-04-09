Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $32.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

NYSE NGVT traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 188,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.54. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $56.29.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

