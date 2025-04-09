Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Price

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upgraded Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

Advantage Energy stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.57. 404,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,539. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$7.81 and a one year high of C$11.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00. Also, Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.18 per share, with a total value of C$183,600.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

