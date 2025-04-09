Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) has been given a C$10.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Firan Technology Group stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.08. 401,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,223. Firan Technology Group has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer James Crichton sold 10,400 shares of Firan Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$84,032.00. Also, Director Mike Andrade purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,320.00. Insiders own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

