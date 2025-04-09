PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$27.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.78.

Shares of TSE PSK traded up C$1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,368. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.97 and a 1 year high of C$30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.61.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

