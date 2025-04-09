Raymond James Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$4.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.41.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,179,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,432. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

