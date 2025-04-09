Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 1,071 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 88,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,982,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,960,000 after acquiring an additional 146,932 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $605.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

