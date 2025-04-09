Eduard Bartz Sells 13,161 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$49,880.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60.64. This represents a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Eduard Bartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Eduard Bartz sold 27,862 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$108,383.18.

BTO stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.96. 2,075,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.98. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.16 and a twelve month high of C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -25.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.94.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

