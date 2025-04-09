Christopher Robertson Purchases 30,860 Shares of Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) Stock

Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Robertson acquired 30,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$11,356.48 ($6,759.81).
Brookside Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of 143.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.
About Brookside Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookside Energy
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookside Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookside Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.