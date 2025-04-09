Christopher Robertson Purchases 30,860 Shares of Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) Stock

Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Robertson acquired 30,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$11,356.48 ($6,759.81).

Brookside Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of 143.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

About Brookside Energy

Brookside Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and appraisal of oil and gas projects in the United States. The company develops oil and gas assets in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, the United States. It also involved in the leasing of acreage opportunities.

