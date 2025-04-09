Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR) Insider Stuart Robertson Buys 44,776 Shares

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Robertson acquired 44,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,104.32 ($35,181.14).

Solvar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $277.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Solvar alerts:

Solvar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Solvar’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. Solvar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

About Solvar

Solvar Limited provides automotive and personal finance in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, utility vehicles, trailers, tractors, trucks, caravan, boats, horse floats, ride on mowers, equipment, and jet skis, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solvar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.