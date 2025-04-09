BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Insider Purchases £10,065 in Stock

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) insider Chrysoula Zervoudakis bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,065 ($12,860.98).

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Up 0.5 %

LON BRIG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 185 ($2.36). 15,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,737. BlackRock Income and Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212 ($2.71). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.40. The company has a market cap of £37.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61.

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. BlackRock Income and Growth had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 90.17%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Company Profile

The Company aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally UK listed equities.

