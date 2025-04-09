Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Up 8.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $45.09. 159,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 194,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $567.13 million, a PE ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.90.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $109,018.39. The trade was a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 438.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

