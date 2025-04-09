BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $1,032.00 at TD Cowen

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,053.00 to $1,046.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,210.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.62.

Get BlackRock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Trading Up 5.7 %

BLK stock traded up $46.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $862.00. The company had a trading volume of 721,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,682. The business has a 50 day moving average of $955.01 and a 200 day moving average of $989.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 66.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.