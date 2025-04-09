TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Stock analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

CWST has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

CWST stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 266,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,914. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

